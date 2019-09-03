menu

Man drowns at Ramla l-Hamra

A second man was hospitalised after swimming at the beach 

3 September 2019, 4:30pm
A 50-year-old man has drowned at Gozo’s Ramla l-Hamra Bay.

A second 51-year-old man has been hospitalised after encountering difficulties swimming on Tuesday afternoon.

The two men, both English, were brought to shore and administered CPR by bathers at the beach.

A medical team from the Gozo General Hospital arrived on the scene but the 50-year-old man was certified dead on the spot.

The second man’s condition is not yet known.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police investigations continue.

The two men were swimming despite the fact that the beach was flying a double red warning flag - indicating that the sea is dangerous for swimming. 

