Man drowns at Ramla l-Hamra
A second man was hospitalised after swimming at the beach
A 50-year-old man has drowned at Gozo’s Ramla l-Hamra Bay.
A second 51-year-old man has been hospitalised after encountering difficulties swimming on Tuesday afternoon.
The two men, both English, were brought to shore and administered CPR by bathers at the beach.
A medical team from the Gozo General Hospital arrived on the scene but the 50-year-old man was certified dead on the spot.
The second man’s condition is not yet known.
A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police investigations continue.
The two men were swimming despite the fact that the beach was flying a double red warning flag - indicating that the sea is dangerous for swimming.
