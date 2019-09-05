menu

Two arrested after police find 31kg of cannabis in vehicle coming from Pozzallo

Two Romanian brothers, aged 21 and 19, expected to be arraigned in connection with the case

massimo_costa
5 September 2019, 1:31pm
by Massimo Costa
The drugs were found hidden in a false bottom compartment in the men's vehicle
The drugs were found hidden in a false bottom compartment in the men's vehicle

Two Romanian nationals were arrested last night after the police found 31kg of cannabis in a vehicle which they had driven to Malta from Pozzallo, Sicily.

The two men, aged 21 and 19, are brothers, and appear to have no fixed residence in Malta, a police source told MaltaToday. The drugs were discovered hidden in a false bottom compartment in the vehicle they were in.

The police are expected to arraign the men in court on Friday.

An inqury on the case led by magistrate Victor Axiaq has been started.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Alleged conman Patrick Spiteri allowed to travel on work trips abroad
Court & Police

Alleged conman Patrick Spiteri allowed to travel on work trips abroad
Matthew Agius
30 years’ jail for Caroline Magri murderer
Court & Police

30 years’ jail for Caroline Magri murderer
Matthew Agius
Two arrested after police find 31kg of cannabis in vehicle coming from Pozzallo
Court & Police

Two arrested after police find 31kg of cannabis in vehicle coming from Pozzallo
Massimo Costa
He told me: ‘I will kill you’. Pastizzeria throat-slash victim testifies
Court & Police

He told me: ‘I will kill you’. Pastizzeria throat-slash victim testifies
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.