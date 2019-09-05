Two arrested after police find 31kg of cannabis in vehicle coming from Pozzallo

Two Romanian nationals were arrested last night after the police found 31kg of cannabis in a vehicle which they had driven to Malta from Pozzallo, Sicily.

The two men, aged 21 and 19, are brothers, and appear to have no fixed residence in Malta, a police source told MaltaToday. The drugs were discovered hidden in a false bottom compartment in the vehicle they were in.

The police are expected to arraign the men in court on Friday.

An inqury on the case led by magistrate Victor Axiaq has been started.