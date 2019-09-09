Woman who stole consultant’s tablet at Mater Dei gets suspended sentence

A woman accused of robbing a consultant’s iPad at Mater Dei hospital was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for four years.

The 59-year-old woman was charged with taking the specialist’s bag and his iPad from a lift at Mater Dei hospital. The court heard how she intended to sell the iPad.

The prosecution also accused her of being a recidivist. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the prosecution withdrew the invalid accusation that the woman was a repeat offender, she then immediately admitted to the theft.

CCTV footage was presented to the court revealing that the woman had in fact run off with the consultant’s iPad. Audiovisual material from the police interrogation was also submitted to the court.

Though she had admitted to the crime, she had refused legal aid.

The court sentenced the accused to two years in prison but decided to suspend this for four years on account of her immediate admission to the crime she perpetrated.

Dustin Camilleri was legal aid counsel.

Mario Xiberras prosecuted.

Gabriella Vella was presiding magistrate