Sliema kiosk watchman left bound and gagged as thieves escape with thousands

A watchman at a Sliema kiosk was bound and gagged by robbers who made away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the police said on Monday.

The robbery was reported to the police by one of the kiosk’s employees who found the unconscious watchman lying on the ground as he arrived for work at 7:30am.

The man, 40, from Pakistan, was allegedly attacked by two persons holding a gun, who the police said stole a “considerable amount of cash” before fleeing the kiosk.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital and certified as having sustained slight injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched.