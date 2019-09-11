Jury verdict in rape trial expected tonight

The trial by jury of the two men accused of abducting and raping an Italian woman is expected to reach a conclusion on its seventh day.

Sources close to the case have informed MaltaToday that the jurors are currently deliberating and are expected to deliver a verdict later tonight.

The case has been taking place behind closed doors and has been hearing testimonies and witness accounts on the two men indicted on one count of rape and one count of holding a woman against her will.

Seydon Bandango and Emmanuel Ngumezi from Burkina Faso and Nigeria have been charged with abducting an Italian woman from St George’s Bay in July 2016, bundling her into a car and raping her in Pembroke.

Police had discovered the car in Pembroke — one man, who had been outside the car, had run away but was apprehended later on. The other was in the car, naked from the waist down, along with the alleged victim who was crying for help.

Lawyers Anne Marie Cutajar and Nadia Attard from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Charmaine Cherrett and Simon Micallef Stafrace are legal aid defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the victim.

The investigation was led by inspectors Trevor Micallef and Elton Taliana.

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti is presiding.