Man who raped Italian woman gets 20 years, accomplice in kidnapping gets five

A man accused of abducting and raping an Italian woman has been found guilty by a jury of his peers and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Seyond Bandango, 38, from Burkina Faso was found guilty of kidnapping and raping the woman in Pembroke in 2016. 39-year-old Emmanuel Ngumezi, was acquitted of raping the woman, despite being present throughout. He was, however, found guilty of abducting the woman, and was sentenced to five years and one month in jail.

The woman was 21 at the time.

Bandango was found half naked in a Fiat Punto by the police in Pembroke back in 2016. The woman was also inside the car, calling for help.

Ngumezi, was found outside the car when the police arrived and had run away. He was apprehended later that same night.

The case was heard behind closed doors and heard testimonies and witness accounts on the two men.

After five hours of deliberation, jurors decided that only Bandango was guilty of rape.

Lawyers Anne Marie Cutajar and Nadia Attard from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted

Lawyers Charmaine Cherrett and Simon Micallef Stafrace were legal aid defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile for the victim.

The investigation was led by inspectors Trevor Micallef and Elton Taliana.

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti is presiding.