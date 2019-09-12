Search for missing person underway in Mellieha

A search and rescue operation is underway in Mellieha, the police have confirmed.

Three people were reported missing in Mellieha, in the vicinity of the area known as l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha.

The police said that two people have so far been rescued, however a third remains missing.

A request for help was received roughly 4:30pm

Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as an ambulance is on site.

More to follow