Search for missing person underway in Mellieha

Two people have already been rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta

12 September 2019, 5:51pm
A search and rescue operation is underway in Mellieha, the police have confirmed.

Three people were reported missing in Mellieha, in the vicinity of the area known as l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha.

The police said that two people have so far been rescued, however a third remains missing.

A request for help was received roughly 4:30pm

Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as an ambulance is on site.

More to follow

