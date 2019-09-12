Search for missing person underway in Mellieha
Two people have already been rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta
A search and rescue operation is underway in Mellieha, the police have confirmed.
Three people were reported missing in Mellieha, in the vicinity of the area known as l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha.
The police said that two people have so far been rescued, however a third remains missing.
A request for help was received roughly 4:30pm
Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as an ambulance is on site.
More to follow
