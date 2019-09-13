menu

Two men arrested after being caught in possession of cocaine

Two men were arrested in Gozo, after being found in possession of drugs that were ready for trafficking.

13 September 2019, 4:13pm

Two Goztian men were arrested in Mgarr, Gozo on Friday after they were caught in possession of drugs, ready for trafficking.

The two men were aged 21 and 23, and residents of Victoria and Mgarr respectively.

The police said that they were found in possession of sachets which contained cocaine, as well as items related to drug abuse and trafficking.

Magistrate Paul Coppini has been appointed to lead the inquiry.

One of the men is expected to be arraigned in court on Saturday.

