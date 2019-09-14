menu

Man grievously injured in Mosta fight

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment

14 September 2019, 9:31am
A man was grievously injured in a fight in Mosta on Friday.

The police said that the argument broke out at 9pm in Triq Valletta, il-Mosta. Upon arriving they found that two people had been involved in a fight, during which the man, a 46-year-old Birkirara resident, was injured.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and certified as having sustained grievous injures.

