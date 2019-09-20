Teenager seriously injured after falling from bridge in Buskett
A 16-year-old boy has suffered grievous injuries after he fell from a low bridge on Thursday evening in Buskett
A 16-year-old boy has suffered grievous injuries after he fell from a low bridge on Thursday evening.
The accident occurred at around 9:30pm in Buskett.
The police said that the teenager, from Naxxar, had fallen from a height of around one storey, from a bridge in the Buskett woodland.
The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
