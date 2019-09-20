menu

Teenager seriously injured after falling from bridge in Buskett

A 16-year-old boy has suffered grievous injuries after he fell from a low bridge on Thursday evening in Buskett

laura_calleja
20 September 2019, 7:41am
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at around 9:30pm in Buskett
The accident occurred at around 9:30pm in Buskett. 

The police said that the teenager, from Naxxar, had fallen from a height of around one storey, from a bridge in the Buskett woodland.

The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

