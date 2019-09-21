Prime Minister to meet Caruana Galizia family over public inquiry concerns

The Prime Minister has agreed to a request by the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia to meet to discuss their concerns over the members of the board of the public inquiry appointed to determine whether the journalist’s murder could have been prevented.

Both government sources and the Caruana Galizia family have confirmed that the intention is for the meeting to take place, reports said.

Joseph Muscat will be attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, with the meeting expected to be held once he is back in Malta the week after the next.

The public inquiry, which was announced by the government on Friday night, is to be presided over by Judge Emeritus Michael Mallia, and will also be composed of constitutional expert Professor Ian Refalo and forensics expert Anthony Abela Medici.

Shortly after the announcement, however, the Caruana Galizia family requested to meet Muscat over concerns about the board’s composition.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, writing on Facebook this morning, elaborated on the concerns, asking how Refalo, “a lawyer defending the interests of Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman”, could be a part of the inquiry.

He also said Abela Medici’s qualifications were completely inadequate for the purposes of carrying out the inquiry.

NGO Repubblika also cast doubts on the suitability of the members of the board earlier today.

PN leader Adrian Delia subsequently called on Muscat to accede to the Caruana Galizia family’s request for a meeting, saying it was essential that the whole truth emerged from the inquiry, leaving no doubts as to what happened.