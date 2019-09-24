menu

Migrants who escaped detention centre jailed for six months

The two migrants from Morocco had reached Maltese shores only a week ago before they escaped and spent 24 hours on the run

matthew_agius
24 September 2019, 4:14pm
by Matthew Agius
The two accused had spent less than a week inside the Safi detention centre before their escape
The two accused had spent less than a week inside the Safi detention centre before their escape

Two migrants who escaped from detention just a week after arriving in Malta have been jailed.

Jamal Momen, 21 and Yousef Busenah, 22, both from Morocco, had reached Maltese shores barely a week ago. The pair had escaped from the Safi Detention Centre on Monday at around 2pm and were found and arrested after spending around 24 hours on the run.

Assisted by an Arabic-speaking interpreter, the two accused pleaded guilty to a single charge of escaping from custody.

Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo gave the men time to reconsider their admission of guilt but they reiterated their guilty plea.

In view of this, Momen and Busenah were sentenced to imprisonment for six months.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Migrants who escaped detention centre jailed for six months
Court & Police

Migrants who escaped detention centre jailed for six months
Matthew Agius
Man who hurled stones at couple he robbed jailed for five years
Court & Police

Man who hurled stones at couple he robbed jailed for five years
David Hudson
Man gets probation for threatening ‘rowdy’ neighbours with a lead pipe
Court & Police

Man gets probation for threatening ‘rowdy’ neighbours with a lead pipe
David Hudson
Man left seriously injured after getting hit by car
Court & Police

Man left seriously injured after getting hit by car
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.