Man seriously injured after being hit by car in San Gwann
A 22-year-old Libyan was seriously injured after being hit by a car in San Gwann
A 22-year-old Libyan was seriously injured after being hit by a car in San Gwann on Wednesday.
The accident took place at 9am in Naxxar Road.
The police said the 22-year-old, who resides in San Gwann, was hit by a Nissan driven by a 24-year-old woman, also from San Gwann.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police