Man seriously injured after being hit by car in San Gwann

A 22-year-old Libyan was seriously injured after being hit by a car in San Gwann

25 September 2019, 2:01pm
The accident took place at 9am in Naxxar Road
The accident took place at 9am in Naxxar Road

A 22-year-old Libyan was seriously injured after being hit by a car in San Gwann on Wednesday. 

The accident took place at 9am in Naxxar Road.

The police said the 22-year-old, who resides in San Gwann, was hit by a Nissan driven by a 24-year-old woman, also from San Gwann.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

