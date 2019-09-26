Shopper runs off with trolley of goods from airport outlet

Youcef Mimoune, a 23 year-old Algerian living in Hal Far Tent Village, has admitted to theft charges after being caught with a trolley full of goods he had stolen from a shop at Malta International Airport.

Mimoune, a dishwasher at a Turkish restaurant, had been arrested with the loot by airport police some time later, on a nearby bus stop, where he had been waiting. The items stolen were worth just under €300, the court was told.

Although he had released a statement in Maltese, the man declared to the court this afternoon that he didn’t understand the language. Asked how this happened, he said that he understood some words because they are similar to Arabic. He told the court that he understood English better, so the court ordered that the proceedings be held in English. The court also observed that the man had not informed the police that he did not understand Maltese.

The accused said that he had no money to appoint a lawyer of his choosing, so lawyer Joseph Brincat was appointed as legal aid to Mimoune, who the court was told, had arrived on a boat 3 months ago and was living at the Hal Far Tent Village.



Inspector Silvio Magro charged the man with stealing a number of objects from Miller Group on 25 September, disobeying legitimate police orders and breaching the public peace with blasphemy.

The first charge carried with it a punishment of up to three years imprisonment, warned the court.

The man pleaded guilty, repeating his plea after being given time to reconsider.

In his submissions on punishment, Inspector Magro pointed out to the court that, although he had subsequently paid for all the items stolen, the man had already committed his first crime just months after being released from detention.

He emphasised that the accused had abused Maltese generosity. “We greeted him in Malta and do not expect him to commit such crimes,” said the inspector.

On his part, Brincat pointed out that the man’s early admission of liability should weigh in favour of the accused.

The case was decided with Mimoune being found guilty on his own admission and handed a 20 month prison sentence, suspended for 3 years from today. The court explained the implications of the sentence to the accused.