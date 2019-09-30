Motorcyclist injured in Swieqi crash
A motorcyclist was grievously injured during a collision with a car on Sunday night
The incident took place at 9:20pm in Triq Sant’Andrija, Swieqi.
Police said the crash involved a Jaguar F-Pace car driven by a 20-year-old Cypriot man and a Honda motorcycle driven by the 38-year-old, from Marsascala.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation was underway.
