Motorcyclist injured in Swieqi crash

A motorcyclist was grievously injured during a collision with a car on Sunday night.

The incident took place at 9:20pm in Triq Sant’Andrija, Swieqi.

Police said the crash involved a Jaguar F-Pace car driven by a 20-year-old Cypriot man and a Honda motorcycle driven by the 38-year-old, from Marsascala.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation was underway.