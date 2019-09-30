€80,000 theft victim admits to assaulting police when girlfriend became a suspect

A theft victim who fought with police officers after they told him that they suspected his girlfriend of stealing €80,000 from him, has received a suspended sentence and a fine after he admitted to related charges this morning.

In the days preceding his arrest, Kamal Abdallah had reported the theft of €80,000 in cash from his house in Swieqi to the police. His report had been investigated and suspicion fell on his girlfriend, according to sources. But when the police went to his house to continue this avenue of investigation, he had resisted and slightly injured a police constable.

He was charged with this and also accused of impeding police work, attacking three officers and criminal damage to the detriment of the police.

Whilst at his house, the police also discovered cannabis resin and charged him with possession of the illegal drug.

He was further accused of breaching a probation order he had been handed in January.

In court this afternoon, lawyer Jason Grima asked to approach the bench, where the Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo heard his submissions in private.

Grima did not contest the validity of the arrest and told the court that the accused would be pleading guilty.

Abdallah admitted to the charges. After being given time to reconsider, the man confirmed his plea. The court found him guilty and fined the man €800, as well as imposing a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted