menu

Construction worker seriously injured after fall

A 23-year-old construction worker was seriously injured after falling from a height of one storey in Tarxien

1 October 2019, 12:30pm

A 23-year-old construction worker from Gambia was seriously injured after falling from a height of one storey in Tarxien on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 9:30am in Triq Ganni Faure.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing.  

 

More in Court & Police
Psychiatric treatment imposed on man jailed for child porn
Court & Police

Psychiatric treatment imposed on man jailed for child porn
Matthew Agius
Man accused of brutally beating up girlfriend in front of police in Naxxar
Court & Police

Man accused of brutally beating up girlfriend in front of police in Naxxar
Matthew Agius
15-year-old boy charged with Marsaskala thefts
Court & Police

15-year-old boy charged with Marsaskala thefts
Matthew Agius
Construction worker seriously injured after fall
Court & Police

Construction worker seriously injured after fall
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.