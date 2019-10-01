Construction worker seriously injured after fall
A 23-year-old construction worker was seriously injured after falling from a height of one storey in Tarxien
A 23-year-old construction worker from Gambia was seriously injured after falling from a height of one storey in Tarxien on Tuesday.
The incident took place at 9:30am in Triq Ganni Faure.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police