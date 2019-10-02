Woman hospitalised after hitting parked car in Attard
A 57-year-old woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after she lost control of her car and hit a parked vehicle in Attard.
The incident occurred at 6:35am in Triq Hal Warda.
The police said that the woman was driving a Honda Fit when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car which subsequently caused the victim's car to overturned.
The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, however police confirmed she suffered no injuries.
