Motorist, 68, grievously injured in Swieqi accident

A collision between a motor scooter and a car yesterday afternoon has left a man in a serious condition, according to the police.

In a statement issued this morning, the police said that at around 6pm on Thursday, they were informed of the accident in Triq tal-Ibrag, Swieqi, involving a Kymco Agility 125 and a Toyota Vitz. The motor scooter’s rider, a 68 year old man from Swieqi, was grievously injured in the collision and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 67 year old woman, also from Swieqi, was not injured in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.