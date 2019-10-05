menu

18 year-old Brit denied bail on drug trafficking charges in Gozo

George Campion was placed on the wanted list after breaching his bail conditions and was found selling drugs, police say

matthew_agius
5 October 2019, 4:26pm
by Matthew Agius
The man was arrested in Victoria, Gozo
An 18 year old British national has been remanded in custody on drugs charges after he was arrested and charged with trafficking cannabis in Gozo.

George Joseph Michael Campion had been wanted by the police for breaching bail on separate charges. Police had launched a search for the man and found him near a clinic in Victoria. Police told the court that Campion had been observed to be selling drugs and was immediately arrested.

15 grams of cannabis were found on his person.

He was arraigned before magistrate Paul Coppini this morning, accused of possession and trafficking of cannabis. He was also charged with committing the offences within 100m of a place where youths gathered and with breaching his bail conditions.

Campion pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody.

Inspector Josef Gauci prosecuted. Lawyer John Paul Grech was defence counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
