Man arrested for entering mobile shop wielding a knife

It is unclear what motivated the man to walk into the shop armed with a knife

8 October 2019, 3:52pm
The shop on Parish Street, Naxxar
The shop on Parish Street, Naxxar

A man was arrested after he entered a mobile shop brandishing a knife, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 2pm on Parish Street in Naxxar. 

Police have told MaltaToday that the man did not ask for money but it is unclear why he walked into the shop. The man reportedly swung the knife around while inside the premises. 

Nobody has been reported injured. 

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were called on site and arrested the man. 

In a statement released after the incident on Tuesday, Melita said that their retail outlet would be closed until further notice.

"Melita would like to advise customers that, following an attempted robbery earlier today, the company’s retail outlet in Naxxar is currently closed for business. Melita’s other retail outlets continue to operate normally," the statement read.

Melita thanked the Police for their "prompt intervention, which quickly brought this incident to a safe conclusion."

Police investigations are ongoing. 

