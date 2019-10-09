Drug Squad finds 40kg of cannabis in vehicle in Swieqi

The Drug Squad has found 40kg of cannabis inside a vehicle which it intercepted in Swieqi on Tuesday.

Police have said that the Drug Squad had been investigating for some time before the car was intercepted and fourteen cardboard boxes were found inside, concealing bags of cannabis.

The vehicle was being driven by a 36-year-old Sicilian man who was accompanied by a 46-year-old Sicilian man. A Maltese 61-year-old resident in Santa Venera is also being interrogated in connection with this case, police have said.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri launched an inquiry. The two Sicilians are expected to be arraigned tomorrow before Magistrate Charmaine Galea with charges related to importation of illegal substances and aggravated possession of cannabis.

Police have said that they are not excluding arraigning the Maltese man with similar charges.