Woman on bail for trying to kill partner was raped by her 'victim' last week, court told

A court has been told how a woman who stands accused of the attempted murder of her partner last month was raped by the man inside her home just last weekend.

The woman is accused of stabbing the man with a kitchen knife.

When the compilation of evidence in the attempted murder case continued before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this morning, defence lawyer Stefano Filletti explained that last weekend, the accused woman’s ex-partner, who is also the victim in the attempted murder case had gone in front of her front door and threatened her. After doing this for a while he had broken down her front door, entered her home and raped her

Shortly afterwards, the man left the property, only to return and try to enter the house again. This time he was stopped and arrested by the police, who had been called there by the woman.

It emerged that while the woman had been ordered by the courts not to approach her ex-partner, the man was not under a reciprocal obligation.

Filletti had video footage of the incident, taken on the woman’s mobile phone, he said. The man had repeatedly threatened the accused before the incident, but the rape had caused her great psychological trauma, so much so that the original case against her had to be put off to a later date, he said.

An adjournment was granted. The case continues in November.

Inspector Eman Hayman is prosecuting