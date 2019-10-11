Alcohol is not an excuse to break the law, court says as it jails man for a year

A man from Ghana has been jailed for a year and fined €800 after he pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone and attacking two police officers whilst drunk.

Haruna Musa, 38, was arraigned before a court this afternoon, accused of stealing a mobile phone and €20 in cash from a Maltese woman in Paceville.

Musa was also accused of insulting and attacking two police constables at the St Julian’s police station and the police lockup, slightly injuring them and disobeying legitimate police orders. He was also accused of being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud stressed that public officials must be protected by the law, because they protect citizens. “The police, wardens, teachers, officials of every authority and, why not, also lawyers – in a word, every official must be protected and must find support and protection because these are people who protect the country’s citizens,” said the magistrate.

Inspector Joseph Xerri arraigned Musa before the court, telling it that the accused had been drunk when he had committed the offences. The court highlighted the fact that drunkenness is not an excuse at law and that persons who commit crimes whilst under the influence of alcohol must still answer for their actions.

Musa pleaded guilty to the charges and was jailed for one year and fined €800. The court ordered that the man be sent back to Ghana after serving his sentence and paying the fine.

Lawyer Fransina Abela was legal aid counsel.