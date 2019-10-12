Motorcyclist grievously injured in Coast Road accident

A 23-year-old Italian motorcyclist was grievously injured in an accident which happened on the Coast Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The man, a St Paul’s Bay resident, lost control of the Piaggio Beverly motorcycle he was riding and hit a crash barrier, the police said. The accident happened at around 2.15am.

The victim was taken Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.