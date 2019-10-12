menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Coast Road accident

Victim loses control of his motorcycle and hits a crash barrier

12 October 2019, 9:25am
by Massimo Costa
The accident happened on the Coast Road early on Saturday
A 23-year-old Italian motorcyclist was grievously injured in an accident which happened on the Coast Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The man, a St Paul’s Bay resident, lost control of the Piaggio Beverly motorcycle he was riding and hit a crash barrier, the police said. The accident happened at around 2.15am.

The victim was taken Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

