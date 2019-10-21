Updated | [WATCH] Police car damaged, three other vehicles burnt as migrants protest in Hal Far

Hal Far open center eerily quiet as the aftermath of last night's riot can still be felt

Updated 11:17am

The situation remains calm at Hal Far open centre, however, police officers have gathered at the AFM base just 100 metres away.

It is still unclear at this time, what the next steps by the relevant authorities will be.

On Sunday night a policeman was slightly injured during a riot at the Hal Far open centre, which also saw at least five vehicles belonging to employees set on fire, along with a police car.

A number of rooms within the building were also torched.

The riot began at 10pm.

The Detention Service sought reinforcements from the police, who deployed officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and district officers.

Armed forces also surrounded the building to prevent anyone from escaping.

During the riot, migrants threw objects at the officers.

The disturbances stopped at around 4am.

Riots had previously taken place at the Safi detention centre in September

A police investigation is ongoing.

This story is being continuously updated.