Man seriously injured after getting hit by car in Marsa
A 45-year-old Turkish national was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday night in Marsa.
The accident took place at 6:30pm in Triq Aldo Moro.
The police said the victim was hit by a Mercedes, that was driven by a 36-year-old man from Zebbug.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
