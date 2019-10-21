Man seriously injured after getting hit by car in Marsa

A 45-year-old Turkish national was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday night in Marsa.

The accident took place at 6:30pm in Triq Aldo Moro.

The police said the victim was hit by a Mercedes, that was driven by a 36-year-old man from Zebbug.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.