Migrants to be charged over Hal Far open centre riots

Some 140 asylum seekers from the Hal Far open centre are expected to be arraigned in court today after riots broke out there on Sunday night.

The mammoth task of dealing with the arraignments has fallen to magistrate Doreen Clarke, who is understood, will be dealing with the alleged rioters in groups of 30.

The arraignments are expected to take most of the day to be completed.

Bail is unlikely to be granted, which will create a headache for prison authorities, who will see the number of inmates under their responsibility increase by over a quarter in one fell swoop.

The migrants were involved in the riot that erupted on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday when a large group of residents torched cars, pelted officers from the agency that is responsible for the centre with stones, and ransacked offices containing personal files.

The incident started when officers from the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS) refused entry into the open centre to a Sudanese man who returned back at night drunk. The man caused a commotion and police had to be called in.

Migrants have alleged that the police beat up the man and this prompted other residents to go on a rampage.

It was only several hours after the riot that a large contingent of police officers in riot gear entered the centre and arrested more than 100 migrants believed to have been involved in the violence.