Driver who crashed into a wall in St Julian's seriously injured

A man was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a wall on Triq Baltiku in St Julian's.

The incident took place very early on Tuesday morning at around 4:40am. Police said that it is yet unclear why the driver, a 24-year-old Italian, lost control of his Citroen C4.

The car crashed into a wall and damaged a Smart Fotwo, which was parked in the area, in the process.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei Hospital. He is recovering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.