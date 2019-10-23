menu

Supermarket employees accused of stealing €7,000 worth of stock

Three supermarket employees have been charged with stealing over €7,000 worth of stock from their employer

matthew_agius
23 October 2019, 11:00am
by Matthew Agius

Three supermarket employees have been charged with stealing over €7,000 worth of stock from their employer.

Maria Genovese, 34, Braydon Pace, 21 and a 17-year-old who is not being named on account of his age, were arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke yesterday.

Inspector Colin Sheldon charged the trio with aggravated theft and conspiracy. Pace alone was also charged with recidivism. The thefts took place in September. The items stolen are understood to be, in the most part, foodstuffs.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the accused and requested bail. Inspector Sheldon did not oppose bail so long as strict conditions were imposed. The three accused had obeyed the conditions of police bail, he said.

The court upheld the request for release from arrest, releasing Genovese against a €500 personal guarantee, Pace against a €1,500 personal guarantee and the 17-year-old against a €1,000 personal guarantee.

Lawyer Gianluca Cappitta appeared parte civile for the supermarket.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Harsher punishment sought by Attorney General for Saqqajja shooting case turned down
Court & Police

Harsher punishment sought by Attorney General for Saqqajja shooting case turned down
Matthew Agius
More Hal Far rioters in court
Court & Police

More Hal Far rioters in court
Matthew Agius
Supermarket employees accused of stealing €7,000 worth of stock
Court & Police

Supermarket employees accused of stealing €7,000 worth of stock
Matthew Agius
Driver who crashed into a wall in St Julian's seriously injured
Court & Police

Driver who crashed into a wall in St Julian's seriously injured
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.