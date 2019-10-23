Supermarket employees accused of stealing €7,000 worth of stock

Three supermarket employees have been charged with stealing over €7,000 worth of stock from their employer.

Maria Genovese, 34, Braydon Pace, 21 and a 17-year-old who is not being named on account of his age, were arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke yesterday.

Inspector Colin Sheldon charged the trio with aggravated theft and conspiracy. Pace alone was also charged with recidivism. The thefts took place in September. The items stolen are understood to be, in the most part, foodstuffs.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the accused and requested bail. Inspector Sheldon did not oppose bail so long as strict conditions were imposed. The three accused had obeyed the conditions of police bail, he said.

The court upheld the request for release from arrest, releasing Genovese against a €500 personal guarantee, Pace against a €1,500 personal guarantee and the 17-year-old against a €1,000 personal guarantee.

Lawyer Gianluca Cappitta appeared parte civile for the supermarket.