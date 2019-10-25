menu

Malta police aids Europol to identify four child sexual abuse victims

The Europol's Victim Identification Taskforce worked with 30 law enforcement officers from 21 countries to help identify victims of child sex abuse across the world

david_hudson
25 October 2019, 3:25pm
by David Hudson
Maltese law enforcement officers contributed to a Europol operation
Maltese law enforcement officers contributed to a Europol operation

The Malta Police Force's cybercrime unit has participated in an operation with Europol's European cybercrime centre to identify victims of child sexual abuse and have tentatively confirmed the identity of four victims.

Europol's Victim Identification Taskforce (VIDTF) employed 30 law enforcement experts from 21 countries, including Malta, to go through millions of images and video files of victims, some as young as a few days old. 

Intelligence analysts were able to identify four possible victims with the help of participating specialists from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Europol and INTERPOL.

In a statement on Friday, the Malta Police Force said that the operation lasted two weeks and was hosted at the VIDTF headquarters from 14 to 25 October 2019.

Distressing photographs of children's clothes and miscellaneous items were uploaded on Europol's website to rope in the general public in the hopes that further sex abuse victims are located.

More than 48 million images and video files were available in Europol’s database for the VIDTF operation. Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre is now providing support to the EU Member States involved to help safeguard the four children concerned. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Malta police aids Europol to identify four child sexual abuse victims
Court & Police

Malta police aids Europol to identify four child sexual abuse victims
David Hudson
Man charged with beating and threatening his wife released on bail
Court & Police

Man charged with beating and threatening his wife released on bail
Matthew Agius
Court revokes football clubs' €160,000 garnishee on travel agent over missed tournament
Court & Police

Court revokes football clubs' €160,000 garnishee on travel agent over missed tournament
Matthew Agius
Betting giant sued for €14 million damages
Court & Police

Betting giant sued for €14 million damages
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.