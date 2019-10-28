menu

Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car

An elderly man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday morning

28 October 2019, 8:07am
The accident occurred at 6:15am in Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp
The accident occurred at 6:15am in Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp.

Police said that the 82-year-old from Hamrun was hit by a car driven by a 39-year-old woman from Santa Venera.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certfied he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.

