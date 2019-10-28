Updated | Two men, woman arrested after drug bust at Żejtun farm

A 41-year-old man from Zabbar who had been arraigned on attempted theft in July has been remanded in custody over cocaine and heroin trafficking charges.

Francois Zammit was arrested on Saturday and arraigned before magistrate Ian Farrugia, accused of having in the past few months trafficked cocaine and heroin, as well as having been in possession of the two illicit substances in circumstances which indicated that they were not for his personal use.

He was further charged with carrying a firearm without a police licence to do so and with breaching two sets of bail.

Three persons were arrested following a raid by police on a Żejtun farm this weekend.

Reports said that a 41-year-old man from Żejtun, a 41-year-old woman from Xgħajra and a 28-year-old Italian man from Marsaskala were arrested during the night between Saturday and Sunday. The remaining two accused will be arraigned separately at a later date.

In July, Zammit had been arrested whilst climbing a ladder and trying to gain access to his neighbour’s roof. He was also on bail over another criminal case in August.

Today, Zammit pleaded not guilty. On this, his third appearance in court in 4 months, no request for bail was made.