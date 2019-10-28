Saviour Balzan stands by his description of Jonathan Ferris as Pink Panther’s Inspector Clouseau

Saviour Balzan has defended his comments on former police inspector Jonathan Ferris, when he compared him to the fictional character Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

“Jonathan Ferris chose to describe me as Wile Coyote, whoever he is, and I took it in my stride. I described him in a light-hearted comment as Inspector Jacques Clouseau and he should do the same,” Balzan told the court on Monday.

He was testifying in a libel case against him, filed by ex- FIAU official and former police inspector Jonathan Ferris.

Ferris had filed for libel over a videoblog in which Balzan referred to Ferris as the fictional Inspector Clouseau, played by the comedian Peter Sellers in the Pink Panther series.

Balzan started off by referring to the case of Maria Efimova. He said that Ferris had been tasked to prosecute the so-called Pilatus Bank whistleblower over reports that she had defrauded the bank while an employee there. She purportedly used bank funds to take her family on a private holiday.

“Efimova then alleged that she been abused by the police, including Ferris, but an internal inquiry proved that this was untrue. Ferris had left the police force to work with the FIAU, but he was asked not to work on Efimova and her [Egrant] allegations by the FIAU because of a potential conflict of interest. Ferris was not kept at the FIAU,” Balzan testified.

He continued that before achieving notoriety, Efimova had tried to talk to everyone including himself. “Only one person seems to have fallen for her bait and it was Daphne,” Balzan said.

Later, Ferris changed tack on Efimova and strangely took a public stand in favour of her allegations on Egrant, an allegation that has been proven to be a complete invention, Balzan added.

Balzan said another case referred to the involvement of Jonathan Ferris in the arraignment of his cousin Ray Ferris in the Enemalta oil procurement scandal.

“It is not normal protocol to have a police inspector investigate a relative,” Balzan said.

“I expressed an opinion that the normal protocol in the police is that when you have a relative involved in a case, you declare this and release yourself from the case.”

Cross examined by lawyer Joe Zammit Maempel, who is appearing for Ferris, Balzan was reminded that the Police Commissioner had allowed the investigation to go ahead. Zammit Maempel asked Balzan if he was suggesting that one should not follow orders.

Balzan disagreed, adding that following an order if it is unethical or wrong was no justification at all.

“I know Ferris as the inspector involved in the investigation of the 2013 Enemalta oil scandal, and I assure you that he got as far in that investigation as Inspector Jacques Clouseau,” Balzan had said in the vlog.

Balzan told magistrate Victor Axiaq that he used the words “fejn konna bqajna” (we have not made headway) in the oil scandal.

“I am perfectly entitled to my opinion. As in Daphne’s murder investigation where people such as Zammit Maempel argue that nothing has changed, why cannot I say the same for a case that was the central theme of the 2013 election campaign. And more so when the people accused in this case are still operating in oil trading as if nothing had ever happened,” Balzan retorted.

In a spat with Zammit Maempel, Balzan argued that freedom of speech appeared to make sense, only when it suited others.

Balzan cited numerous times journalists accused people of being corrupt without a shred of evidence. “That seems to be okay and not defamatory, but my comment that Ferris reminded me of Inspector Jacques Clouseau, that is wrong!”

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Andrew Saliba assisted Balzan. Lawyer Joe Zammit Maempel is appearing for Ferris.

The case continues in February.