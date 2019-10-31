menu

Magistrate cites terrorism threat whilst jailing man for fake ID card

An Albanian man has been jailed for six months, after which he will be deported back to Albania, after he pleaded guilty to tampering with, and making use of, a Greek ID card that was not issued to him

matthew_agius
31 October 2019, 12:50pm
by Matthew Agius

An Albanian man has been jailed for six months, after which he will be deported back to Albania, after he pleaded guilty to tampering with, and making use of, a Greek ID card that was not issued to him.

Inspector Darren Buhagiar explained that 24-year-old Xhuljo Jazxhi was apprehended at the airport two days ago, whilst trying to travel to Gatwick with a counterfeit Greek ID card. He had admitted to the police to having paid €600 for it through a contact introduced to him by his cousin. Jazxhi had wanted to go to the UK to find a job for a better life to maintain his family in Albania, said the inspector.

Defence counsel, lawyer Joe Brincat, entered a guilty plea. Magistrate Joe Mifsud sentenced the man to six months’ imprisonment, to be followed by immediate deportation to Albania after serving the sentence.

“When you have a false ID card, it is a serious crime,” said the magistrate. “We’ve seen terrorists using false IDs and we have to protect our borders. We need to follow the law of these islands.”

