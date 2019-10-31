I canine believe it: adversaries in fight over dog hold hands as court acquits over lack of evidence

Two Żabbar neighbours have been discharged by a court due to lack of evidence, after being arraigned over of an argument over a dog, in which a woman was grievously injured.

Despite being accused of injuring each other and family members, 44-year-old Eric Carter and 41-year-old Arthur Mario Psaila sat side by side, holding hands in court today as family members of both men opted not to testify about the incident.

The case ended up in Court on Sunday after a dog belonging to one of the men was allegedly hit with a broom by a member of the other family. Carter had then allegedly pushed Psaila’s mother, causing her to suffer grievous injury.

Carter was charged with grievous bodily harm on Friday morning. He was also charged with uttering threats, using obscene language and disturbing the peace.

Psaila was charged with slightly injuring Carter on the same day, with pointing an unloaded shotgun at Carter’s chest, uttering obscene language and disturbing the peace.

Both men had pleaded not guilty.

But when the cases were called today, the only witnesses – close family members who could not be compelled to testify- declined to take the stand.

The court had no option but to acquit the men due to lack of evidence.

Inspector Oriana Spiteri prosecuted. Franco Debono appeared for Carter, and lawyer Arthur Azzopardi represented Psaila in the proceedings.