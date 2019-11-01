Man arrested with 9kg of cannabis granted bail after nine days in custody

A man arrested nine days ago over the discovery of 9kg of cannabis in his car has been released on bail after a number of witnesses testified.

Josef Majri, 22, from Tarxien, was charged with aggravated possession of cannabis last week after police, acting on a tip-off, had stopped a car he was driving. Three kilogrammes of cannabis grass was found in the car. A further search of a garage, the keys to which were found on his person, returned another six kilogrammes of cannabis grass.

Majri is contesting the charges.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard four prosecution witnesses when the case was called yesterday. Amongst these was the owner of the garage, who told the court that he had rented the property to a third party.

The court was also told that the man had cooperated with the police.

Majri was released on bail yesterday, secured by a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book weekly.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the man.

Inspector Justine Grech is prosecuting.