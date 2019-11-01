menu

Man arrested with 9kg of cannabis granted bail after nine days in custody

A man arrested nine days ago over the discovery of 9kg of cannabis in his car has been released on bail after a number of witnesses testified

matthew_agius
1 November 2019, 2:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A man arrested nine days ago over the discovery of 9kg of cannabis in his car has been released on bail after a number of witnesses testified.

Josef Majri, 22, from Tarxien, was charged with aggravated possession of cannabis last week after police, acting on a tip-off, had stopped a car he was driving. Three kilogrammes of cannabis grass was found in the car. A further search of a garage, the keys to which were found on his person, returned another six kilogrammes of cannabis grass.

Majri is contesting the charges.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard four prosecution witnesses when the case was called yesterday. Amongst these was the owner of the garage, who told the court that he had rented the property to a third party.

The court was also told that the man had cooperated with the police.

Majri was released on bail yesterday, secured by a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book weekly.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the man.

Inspector Justine Grech is prosecuting.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Taser robber's prison sentence reduced to probation on appeal
Court & Police

Taser robber's prison sentence reduced to probation on appeal
Matthew Agius
Man arrested with 9kg of cannabis granted bail after nine days in custody
Court & Police

Man arrested with 9kg of cannabis granted bail after nine days in custody
Matthew Agius
MaltaToday journalist Raphael Vassallo sues Manuel Delia over mafia slur
Court & Police

MaltaToday journalist Raphael Vassallo sues Manuel Delia over mafia slur
Matthew Agius
Labour loses rent protection on Qormi club, owners get €30,000 in damages
Court & Police

Labour loses rent protection on Qormi club, owners get €30,000 in damages
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.