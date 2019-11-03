menu

Man dies after he was hit by a car at St Paul's Bay

The 72-year-old man was hit by a Fiat Fiorino in St Paul's Bay in October

david_hudson
3 November 2019, 1:28pm
by David Hudson

A 72-year-old man who was hit by a car on 27 October at St Paul's Bay has lost his life in hospital earlier today.

The incident had taken place on Triq il-Wileg at 7:30am on 27 October, police have said. The man had suffered serious injuries.

The 72-year-old was hit by a Fiat Fiorina that was being driven by a 30-year-old Santa Venera resident. 

A magisterial inquiry had been launched.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
David Hudson
