Man dies after he was hit by a car at St Paul's Bay

A 72-year-old man who was hit by a car on 27 October at St Paul's Bay has lost his life in hospital earlier today.

The incident had taken place on Triq il-Wileg at 7:30am on 27 October, police have said. The man had suffered serious injuries.

The 72-year-old was hit by a Fiat Fiorina that was being driven by a 30-year-old Santa Venera resident.

A magisterial inquiry had been launched.