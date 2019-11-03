Three men charged over violent argument on flat they rented

Three men were charged on Sunday, accused of injuring each other during an argument on a flat they rented. The three pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.

Osas Steven, 31, Aghowunuyi Bright, 30, both from Nigeria and living in Marsascala were charged with slightly injuring Frank Godwin, 24, during a fight they had where a knife was purportedly used.

Godwin was also charged separately for injuring both Steven and Bright.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, heard how the three were involved in a violent scuffle in Marsascala on Friday night. Farrugia Frendo granted all men bail against a €300 deposit each and a personal guarantee of €9,000 each. They are to sign a bail book three times a week and have been ordered not to approach each other.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Steven and Bright. Lawyer Martin Fenech was Godwin's defence counsel.