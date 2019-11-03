menu

Man who pleads not guilty to attempted murder denied bail

The shooting took place on Saturday at Ta' Xbiex and was purportedly the result of an argument over a woman

david_hudson
3 November 2019, 5:06pm
by David Hudson
The man was charged with the attempted murder of another man who is still recovering in hospital
A man was denied bail after he pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of another man in a shooting in Ta' Xbiex on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Man grievously injured after being shot at in Ta’ Xbiex

Besides attempted murder, Raymond Gatt, 52 and from Fgura, was charged with grievously injuring Rueben Galea during the incident and with carrying an unlicensed knife. Galea, 44 and from Msida, is still recovering in hospital after the attack.

The court heard how the incident took place on Triq Enrico Mizzi in Ta' Xbiex and purportedly involved an argument over a woman.

Bail was requested for Gatt by defence counsel Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri who said that the accused had a fixed address and would abide by any bail conditions the court chose to impose.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, denied the request, saying that the crime was too serious and that the witnesses are still to testify.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
