59-year-old charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Xewkija

A 59-year-old man has been accused of corrupting a 13-year-old girl and performing a sexual act on her person without her consent.

Police said that the incident took place in Xewkija in Gozo between 10:15am and 11:15am where the man, an Ghajnsielem resident, sexually assaulted the minor.

The accused, assisted by lawyer Kevin Mompalao, pleaded not guilty to the charges but was denied bail by the Gozitan court. He is being held in preventive custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Josef Gauci prosecuted.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided.