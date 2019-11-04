menu

59-year-old charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Xewkija

The 59-year-old man pleaded not guilty but was denied bail

david_hudson
4 November 2019, 2:37pm
by David Hudson
The alleged victim was a 13-year-old girl
A 59-year-old man has been accused of corrupting a 13-year-old girl and performing a sexual act on her person without her consent.

Police said that the incident took place in Xewkija in Gozo between 10:15am and 11:15am where the man, an Ghajnsielem resident, sexually assaulted the minor.

The accused, assisted by lawyer Kevin Mompalao, pleaded not guilty to the charges but was denied bail by the Gozitan court. He is being held in preventive custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility. 

Inspectors John Spiteri and Josef Gauci prosecuted.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
