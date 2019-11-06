Two passengers injured as car crashes into billboard

menu

Two passengers were injured on Tuesday when a driver lost control of her car and drove into a billboard.

6 November 2019, 7:52am
The accident occurred at 3:15pm in Zejtun Road
The accident occurred at 3:15pm in Zejtun Road.

The police said that a 57-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk, driving a Toyota Belta, had lost control of her vehicle and drove into a billboard.

A 35-year-old woman also from Marsaxlokk and an 81-year-old woman from Zejtun were also in the car.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certfied that both passengers suffering from serious injuries.

The driver, however, only sustained minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

