Traffic collision leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

A traffic collision between a motorcycle and a car in Triq Hal Tarxien, Paola, has left a man seriously injured.

The accident happened at around 7.00 am on Wednesday, when a Peugeot car driven by a 44-year-old man from Tarxien, collided with a Kymco motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old man from Zejtun.

An ambulance was called on-site to take the motorcyclists to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.