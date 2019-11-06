menu

Traffic collision leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

The accident happened in Triq Hal Tarxien, Paola

karl_azzopardi
6 November 2019, 11:55am
by Karl Azzopardi

A traffic collision between a motorcycle and a car in Triq Hal Tarxien, Paola, has left a man seriously injured.

The accident happened at around 7.00 am on Wednesday, when a Peugeot car driven by a 44-year-old man from Tarxien, collided with a Kymco motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old man from Zejtun.

An ambulance was called on-site to take the motorcyclists to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
