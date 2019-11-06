Man grievously injured after three-storey fall
A Sudanese man was seriously injured after falling from a height of three storeys while working on a residential balcony in Zurrieq on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at 10am in Vjal ix-Xarolla.
The 25-year-old victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
