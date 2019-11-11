menu

Two men arrested after being caught stealing BMW parts in Pembroke

11 November 2019, 12:11pm
Two men were arrested by the police after they were caught stealing parts from a BMW that was parked in Pembroke. 

The arrests were made at 8:30pm on Sunday at the Pembroke park and ride area.

Earlier, police had said they were informed that two men were acting in a suspicious manner. 

A sergeant, as well as two police officers from the St Julian’s police stations went on side. 

However, when the two men saw the police coming, they went into a van that was parked nearby.

Subsequently the police approached the van and conducted a search, finding BMW parts which had allegedly been stolen from a car parked in the area.

The two men, a 26-year-old from Swieqi and a 21-year-old from Xaghra were arrested.

