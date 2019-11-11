menu

Nurse who spied on women with bathroom cam gets three-year probation and €5,500 fine

matthew_agius
11 November 2019, 12:21pm
by Matthew Agius
The man pleaded guilty to taking a photograph of a private or sexual nature without the consent of the subject
Alexander Borg, the peeping tom nurse who installed a spy camera in lavatories used by female members of staff at Mater Dei Hospital has been fined €5500 and placed on probation for 3 years.

He admitted the charges last week, and was also placed under a psychological treatment order for 3 years.

Borg, 28 from Fgura, had pleaded guilty to a solitary charge of taking a photograph of a private or sexual nature without the consent of the subject when he was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima. His victims are believed to be medical professionals.

After hearing the man plead guilty, the magistrate had put the case off till today for sentencing.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted together with inspector Sergio Pisani from the Cybercrime unit.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter
