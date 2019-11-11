Man charged with drug trafficking after San Gwann nightclub raid

A man from Hamrun has denied drug trafficking charges after police raided a San Gwann club early on Sunday morning.

Postman Adrian Zammit, 24, was arraigned before magistrate Charmaine Galea, accused of aggravated possession of ecstasy and cocaine, as well as simple possession of cannabis.

He was also charged with recidivism and breaching bail conditions handed to him in 2017.

Zammit had been one of five people arrested after police, acting on confidential information, had raided the San Gwann nightclub early on Sunday. Zammit was found to have concealed 45 pills, 25 packets of suspected cocaine, eight packets of methamphetamine and cannabis on his person, Inspector Justine Grech told the court this morning. More suspected drugs were found at the man’s home.

The charges were rendered aggravated by the fact that he was arrested with the drugs in a place where youths gathered, Grech added.

Zammit pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As the man had already been charged with breaching bail, defence lawyer Franco Debono did not request the man’s release from arrest, but instead suggested that the man needed a temporary supervision order.

“He needs to tackle certain problems which he has in his life, at this stage,” said Debono.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea upheld the request, imposing the temporary supervision order. The accused would be held in prison, confirmed the court, also freezing all his assets over the amount of €13,976 which he is allowed use of per year.

READ MORE: Six arrested in San Gwann drug bust