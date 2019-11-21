menu

Court raps son of PN activist Censu l-Iswed over threats to blogger

Baldassare Borg, son of Censu l-Iswed, ordered by the court not to approach blogger Manuel Delia

matthew_agius
21 November 2019, 11:23am
by Matthew Agius
Dassier Borg's father Vincent, in a friendly embrace with PN leader Adrian Delia
Baldassare Borg, the son of known PN activist Vincent Borg – better known by his nickname ‘Censu l-Iswed’ – has admitted to sending threats to blogger Manuel Delia.

The messages on Facebook, which included “tears come after laughter”, “Why don’t you shut your mouth once and for all before it is too late”, and “everybody gets their due one week or another, Manuel” were sent after Delia published articles critical of current PN leader Adrian Delia.

Borg senior has often been seen in the company of Adrian Delia in the capacity of an unofficial bodyguard, or security officer outside the PN headquarters.

This emerged in a district sitting before magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning.

When the case was called this morning, Borg’s lawyer Malcolm Mifsud told the court that his client wished to apologise. “I have instructions from my client that he is apologising and is willing to bind himself not to approach or contact Delia,” he said.

Asked by the court whether he wished to withdraw the criminal action in the light of this, Delia said he did.

Under a protection order issued by the court, the accused obliged himself to in no way molest annoy or approach or communicate Delia and his family.

Lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona appeared for Delia.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
