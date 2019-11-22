Couple jailed for 12 years each for running prostitution ring

A Hungarian couple have been jailed for a total of 24 years after a court found them guilty of trafficking women from their home country to Malta for prostitution.

Robert Attila Majlat and Attilane Majlat (known as Aniko) were charged with human trafficking and keeping a brothel, amongst other charges.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud, presiding the 2017 case, heard how the victims described being trafficked to Malta to be sold for sex by the accused.

Prosecuting police Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and John Spiteri had explained that the victims lived with the couple in an apartment at St Paul’s Bay, with the victims using another apartment for sex work.

The victims testified that they would hand over whatever they earned from their sex work to the couple, who would supply them with their daily needs. The magistrate was also told how one of the victims had a baby which the accused would take care of, while she serviced clients.

It emerged in court that the accused had committed similar crimes whilst living in other countries including Canada and the Netherlands, before coming to Malta.

In its sentencing, the court quoted previous judgments which described similar acts as “very serious and abhorrent and therefore society must have the protection of the Courts.”

Finding the accused guilty of all the charges brought against them, the court sentenced them to the maximum prison sentence for the charges - 12-years in jail, each.

Lawyer Julian Farrugia was defence counsel.