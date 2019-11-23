Man, 24, stabbed in Marsa
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Marsa
A man was seriously injured this morning in a stabbing incident in Marsa, the police said.
The attack took place in Spencer Gardens at 1am, with the victim making his way to St Joseph High Road in Hamrun where medical assistance was provided.
The victim was a 24-year-old man from Somalia, who was attacked by a group of persons, the police said.
The aggressors fled the scene.
